Reconstructed Soesdyke-Linden highway to boost productivity, attract diverse investments and integrate several regions 

– President Ali

– 300 jobs to be created for residents in various sectors

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has emphasised the significance of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway which will reconstructed to the tune of US$161 million, underlining its role in the country’s holistic development.

Speaking at the contract signing and sod-turning event on Wednesday along the highway, President Ali outlined the broader impact of the investment in facilitating economic growth, connecting regions, including the hinterland, and supporting infrastructure development, that will expand the Guyanese economy.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

This massive project will be linked to critical infrastructures in Regions Three, Four, and Seven thereby paving the way for multi-faceted investment in agriculture, tourism, and housing.

Region Ten, specifically Linden, is poised for significant transformation as the government seeks to establish it as a key industrial centre to support the mining community, with backing from the new highway.

“This is not guesswork. This is not accidental planning. This is a careful, well-articulated strategy that will put Guyana number one. We are not working to be number two…This economy, by the time we are finished, will be the most advanced, most diversified…and our urban and regional planning will be the best,” the head of state underscored.

An important factor of the two-year project is that around 300 high-paying jobs will be created across various sectors, providing employment opportunities for residents along that stretch.

To this end, President Ali urged residents to maximise these prospects.

“Forget the noise. Block out the noise…. Fit yourself in the development of the country, fit yourself in the opportunity. Block the noise out, and see how you can benefit from the 300 jobs. See how you can be a part of what is happening involve yourself,” President Ali urged.

Guyana’s president emphasised that the government is dedicated to realizing the vision of a unified Guyana, where every Guyanese can prosper. He also called for unity and collaboration amongst stakeholders, emphasising the importance of collective efforts in advancing the nation’s progress.

“No one will hinder this president and this government from building a united Guyana. There is no difference among us…we are one, and nothing will stop us from building this unified Guyana,” he stated, adding, “Every obstacle, every barrier before us will be dismantled…because One Guyana is what we strive for.”

The multi-million project will be undertaken through a collaboration between Trinidadian firm Namalco Construction Services Limited and local partner GuyAmerica Construction Inc. Al Habishi will be providing supervisory services for the project.

This reconstruction is part of a broader US$200 million framework agreement signed with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in May 2023. It aligns with the government’s vision for an integrated, efficient, cost-effective and sustainable transport network, that would lay the foundation for economic growth and prosperity.

The Soesdyke-Linden highway was constructed between 1966 and 1968 and officially opened in 1969 (55 years ago).

