Region Five farmer lauds government’s role in agriculture sector

A farmer from Region Five is heaping praise on the government for helping small farmers and producers like herself to become stronger and better.

Livestock farmer Debra Gopaul said the initiatives and projects that the government has piloted over the past five years have improved her life and increased her knowledge about livestock farming and the agricultural sector.

Debra Gopaul addressing the launch of Agriculture Month 2025

“I have witnessed firsthand how agriculture transforms lives through the support of government initiatives and projects such as hydroponics, climate-smart agriculture, the bull rotation program and the Barbados black belly sheep project. Farmers, like myself, have been empowered”, Gopaul said.

She said these initiatives have strengthened farming and livestock rearing, creating new streams of income and enabling families to be better supported.

“I am a living testimony of the impact of these projects. They demonstrate the true value of the government’s initiatives through our farmers who are given the opportunities to create for ordinary citizens”, Gopaul said.

Gopaul, who is also the Secretary for the West Berbice Sheep and Goat Farmers Association (WBSGA), stated that women in Guyana are making similar strides with their contributions, which deserve support and recognition.

Display of a few of the crops Guyana produces

Gopaul said the government’s role in the sector is both important and necessary to strengthen food security and drive rural development.

She expressed gratitude to the government for the support received in agriculture and for making such bold investments, and insists that “Agriculture must be seen as a blessing and not a burden”.

She applauded the implementation of the Black Belly Sheep Project back in 2022, affirming then that the government’s commitment to developing the sector has been fruitful and will continue to improve.

“The theme of Agriculture Month is close to my heart because agriculture is not a priority; it is a personal journey for me”, Gopaul said.

Members of the public present at the launch of Agriculture Month 2025

The Ministry of Agriculture on Wednesday launched Agriculture Month 2025 under the theme ‘Transforming Lives Through Agri-Food Systems.