Government starts food safety initiative to strengthen agriculture

In a national effort to strengthen Guyana’s food safety system, the government has commenced a food safety training programme to be held across communities in Region Four, ensuring locally produced food meets high safety and quality standards.

Through effective collaboration among the Guyana Food Safety Authority, the Ministry of Agriculture, the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), and the Ministry of Health, the training will include a series of good agricultural practices (GAP) and food safety training sessions from March 9 to 12, 2026.

The training will target key stakeholders within the food supply chain, including farmers, agro-processors, vendors, food handlers, and other agricultural stakeholders, and is designed to provide participants with practical knowledge on safe food production, handling, and processing practices, helping to reduce contamination risks and improve overall food quality.

Through these sessions, participants will gain guidance on maintaining hygienic conditions during production, proper storage and handling techniques, and the importance of adhering to recognised agricultural safety standards.

The training is also expected to have significant benefits for farmers and food producers by improving the marketability and reliability, ensuring food produced in Guyana is safe from farm to table.

The Ministry of Agriculture encourages farmers, agro-processors, vendors, and food handlers in Region Four to attend the session closest to them and take advantage of the opportunity to improve their knowledge and practices.

Strengthening food safety from “farm to table” remains a national priority, particularly as Guyana continues to expand its agricultural sector and promote greater food security.