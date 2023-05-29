Region Nine farmers receive agri inputs, tools, livestock

The Ministry of Agriculture recently distributed agricultural inputs, tools, and livestock to several farmers in Region Nine to boost production as Guyana aims to achieve its food security goals.

The farmers benefitted from the distribution of cutlasses, shovels, and wheelbarrows, while a number of Black Giant Chicks, starter feeds, fertilisers, rice seeds, vegetable seeds, and much more, were also received.

Products that were distributed to the farmers

These tools will further help the farmers to minimise manual work in the fields and reap maximum yield.

The Rupununi is primarily known for cattle rearing, however, with the distribution of the chicks, the agriculture sector will be diversified.

Some of the Black Giant Chicks that were distributed to the Region Nine farmers

Rice production is also expected to improve with the distribution of the fertilisers.

The items were welcomed by the Region Nine farmers since farming is one of their main sources of income.

The distribution was made by the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) and the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), at a market day as part of the 57th Independence celebrations held in the region.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, and Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat handing over the implements.

Other major interventions undertaken by the government so far to boost agriculture in the country include brackish water shrimp and millet production, and the black belly sheep project.

