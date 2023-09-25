Region One residents urged to take advantage of grants to aid development

Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr has called on residents of Region One to take advantage of the grants being offered by the government and to make demands for the development of themselves and their communities.

During several community consultations in the region on Saturday, Minister Ramson stressed the government’s position of providing resources and opportunities, specifically from his ministry, to enhance the lives of citizens, despite their geographical location.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr and Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal engaging with Region One residents

“We have designed from our ministry some very important programmes that are developed specifically for outlined regions like this and outlined villages like this,” the minister highlighted.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to narrowing the opportunity gap, ensuring residents in remote regions have equal access to opportunities as persons residing on the coast.

“We are looking for equitable distribution, making what’s available in Region Four and Region Three, become available to all the other regions. This is a way that you can get funding for your business… It’s very simple, and we want you to do this,” Minister Ramson stressed.

He explained that the grants being offered will help with personal development, as well as benefit the community.

Meanwhile, Minister Ramson also encouraged the residents to make demands for necessities for their villages.

Persons have already benefitted from creative culture grants, allowing them to venture into a business that will bring sustainability to their ethnic culture in various forms.

Additionally, there is the Entrepreneurial and Mentorship Programme where persons could receive funding to start a small business of their choice.

The application process for the grants is quite easy and can be done online. Persons were encouraged to keep abreast with the new grants being offered and apply as soon as the application process is open.

“I am very happy that I am having the opportunity to speak to many representatives from various villages so that you can share this information with your villagers and then start to organise your plans,” the minister asserted.

