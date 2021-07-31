Region Six parents and guardians praise ‘Because We Care’ cash grant

Parents and guardians assembled in large numbers at four primary schools in Region Six to receive the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant for students when Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP, travelled there on Friday.

Ms. Ava Smith, a 62-year-old mother of eight and grandmother of 20, joined several other parents at the McGowan Primary School to receive the grants for her grandchildren.

Speaking with DPI, Ms. Smith said while her children did not benefit from such an initiative, it is timely for her grandchildren.

“Some children go to school and they do not have [food] to eat and they even get blackout in school. What I am trying to say to parents is that they put the monies to good uses because these children are in need, and this will help boost their education because if you do not have food to eat then you cannot study,” she said.

Ms. Smith also extended gratitude to the Government for understanding that there are families who require assistance to further their children’s development.

Mr. Deodat Beepat expressed similar sentiments. He said the cash grant has come at an opportune time as he was not certain how he’d be able to provide for his child, and his ailing wife. “I bless the money that will buy some school clothes for the children and mine to go back to school. I would be glad to know that the children can go back to school.”

Ms. Shaniece Samson, a nurse and mother of two, said the grant would enable her to purchase a laptop for her son to utilise for his National Grade Six Assessment in August, and an electronic tablet for her daughter. The woman said while the pandemic affected her children’s education, she is grateful for the support provided by the leadership of the PPP/C Government.

Meanwhile, Minister Dharamlall reminded the parents and guardians to use the funds to secure their children’s education.

“Parents here today, you also have to think about what the needs of your children are and the investment that we’re making, as part of our Government’s commitment is to ensure that our children benefit.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall MP

“All of you here today are parents and the most important thing in your life is not your life but the life or the lives of your children… so, please treat this cash grant in a very serious way.”

The Minister emphasised that the money would boost the Region’s economy since farmers and residents have suffered tremendously due to the pandemic and recent flooding.

“There is a philosophy in the way that we do business as a Government. We believe that everyone must get an opportunity to earn. We believe that everyone whilst they earn, must be able to take care of their families, very comfortably.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall hands over cash grants to parents and guardians in Region Six

“We also believe that people must not ponder about the future in a way that makes them sad. So, we would like every single person to get money into their pockets,” he said.

Minister Dharamlall said the Government would continue to provide assistance and other services to its as was promised during its elections campaign.

The Minister along with Regional Chairman, Mr. David Armogan and a team conducted similar exercises at the Kildonan, Alness and Wellington primary schools.

Approximately 23,000 children from these areas would benefit from this initiative, amounting to $437 million in the Region.