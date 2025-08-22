Region Ten gets $33.9M Command Operations Centre

Safety and security are on the rise in Region Ten following the commissioning of a whopping $33.9 million Command Operations Centre on Wednesday.

The state-of-the-art facility is designed to enhance crime-fighting efforts by enabling real-time surveillance, better incident monitoring, and faster operational response across the region.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn commissions the new Command Operation Centre

It is a critical component of the ‘Safe City to Safe Country’ expansion project and will provide an eagle-eye view of the region through advanced technology.

Importantly, the command centre aligns with the PPP/C government’s broader efforts to improve the security sector.

New Command Operations Centre

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn reiterated the government’s commitment to modernising law enforcement by improving infrastructure, expanding surveillance capabilities, and equipping the Guyana Police Force (GPF) with the required tools and equipment to build safer, stronger communities countrywide.

Command centres have proven to strengthen forensic and criminal investigative techniques of the force, as well as its capacity in crime detection, through the use and application of cameras strategically placed around the country.

Officers receive thorough training to combat crime and use the center effectively, in addition to learning about technology.