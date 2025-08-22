Region Two will get College of Medical Sciences – Pres. Ali announces

Region Two has been earmarked as one of the regions to offer the University of Guyana’s (UG) College of Medical Sciences programmes, bringing these medical courses closer to students.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement during the commissioning of Lima Regional Hospital on Friday.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses the gathering at the commissioning of the Lima Regional Hospital

“I have given the Minister of Health and the Minister of Education instructions that we are going to attach a number of medical colleges from the University of Guyana in these regions, and this is one of the regions that will have one such Medical College,” President Ali disclosed.

He explained that UG has received an overwhelming number of applications to its medical field, including pharmacy, dental technician, dentistry, nursing, biology and medical sciences.

Nurses at the commissioning ceremony

Unfortunately, the university cannot accommodate all the applicants, which has left many feeling disappointed. This situation highlights the urgent need for the establishment of more medical colleges to support aspiring students.

“The new school that we are building will have enough capacity. We are building it so that in the night, it will be the Guyana Medical College Essequibo Branch as part of the University of Guyana, where your nurses, physicians, dentist, and technicians will be trained right here in Essequibo. Those are the opportunities,” the president stated.

When completed, medical students will no longer have to leave Essequibo to travel as far away as Turkeyen to pursue their medical studies.