Regularisation on the horizon for Block SS, North Sophia residents

The government is developing a plan to regularise the informal settlement at Block SS in North Sophia, Greater Georgetown, to provide a better living environment for over 100 residents.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues made the revelation following a thorough assessment of the area on Tuesday.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, delivers brief remarks

She said occupancy in the area dates back to the early 1980s.

The minister noted, “This is an area that some would know is the extension of Block ‘R’…There are two sections that we regularised already in the past, but there is one block that we are still to regularise.”

Minister Rodrigues explained that earlier efforts to regularise the area faced significant challenges, largely due to the complex nature of developing essential infrastructure such as footpaths, drainage systems, and road networks.

“We are here to make another attempt. We have engaged everyone,” she noted.

The minister said, “The people are willing for us to come back and complete a new inventory so that we can do another occupation survey to see the design of this area.”

The ministry’s surveyors will return to the area next week to conduct the study.

Minister Rodrigues and a technical team from the ministry examine the map of the area

When completed, a meeting will be held with Block SS residents, where they will be informed about the new survey and the way forward.

The minister mentioned that some residents may need to adjust their boundaries during this process.

“Once they are willing to make the necessary adjustments for us to clean the drains, establish the road network and the footpaths [to ensure] everybody has access to their homes, we will proceed to officially regularise the area,” Minister Rodrigues stated.

She further urged residents to work along with the ministry to complete the process and reminded them to be vigilant against potential squatters there.

Minister Rodrigues during a walkabout in North Sophia Minister Rodrigues during a walkabout in North Sophia Minister Rodrigues interacts with residents from North Sophia A map of the area Minister Rodrigues interacts with residents from North Sophia

