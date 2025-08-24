‘Remember the development in the past five years’ – Min Manickchand urges Stewartville rally

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand on Sunday urged residents of Region Three to reflect on the progress and development achieved over the past five years.

Speaking to thousands of people at a political rally at Stewartville, Minister Manickchand reminded them that Guyana has witnessed a transformation like never before under the stewardship of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand speaking to thousands of residents at the Stewartville rally on Sunday

She spoke glowingly of the strides made in the education sector, such as the provision of textbooks, the restoration of the Because We Care cash grant, and the construction of dozens of schools, among a plethora of other initiatives.

“To stand with the PPP/C is to stand up for yourselves; it’s to make sure your children have a future you never dreamt of, and it is to make sure all of our resources reach all of our people equally and equitably,” Minister Manickchand declared.

Another candidate of the People’s Progressive Party Civic, Kofi Dalrymple, urged Guyanese not to risk their future, “Because you already know what it is to live under heavy taxes and cash grants being taken away from your children.”

He told the residents of Region Three that under the present government, “every child is given a chance to succeed.”