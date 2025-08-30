Safe, clean water flows to 36,000 residents as La Parfaite Harmonie plant opens

Residents of Region Three came together on Saturday to celebrate the opening of the new La Parfaite Harmonie Water Treatment Plant, a $1.5 billion project that will provide safe and reliable water to over 36,000 people.

Aerial view of the La Parfaite Harmonie water treatment plant

Delivering the keynote address at the ceremony, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, hailed the event as a historic milestone and a testament to the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) government’s unwavering commitment to equitable development across the country.

This is the fifth water treatment plant built across Guyana.

Minister Susan Rodrigues delivering the feature address

The newly commissioned facility is poised to benefit residents from Canal No. 1, La Parfaite Harmonie, Schoonord, Westminster, Lust-en-Rust, Onderneeming, La Grange, Bagotville and other surrounding communities. The plant will ensure a consistent supply of potable water that meets World Health Organisation (WHO) standards.

“Today is a significant day for the people of Region 3,” Minister Rodrigues stated. “The La Parfaite Harmonie area stands as a testament of the commitment which the PPPC administration made to the people of this area. Time has proven the sceptics wrong.”

Minister Rodrigues recounted how the area, once dismissed as unsuitable swampland, has now evolved into a thriving community, thanks to strategic housing and infrastructure policies implemented under the leadership of President Irfaan Ali, who once served as Minister of Housing and Water himself.

In La Parfaite Harmonie itself, over the past two years, GWI has installed over 4,000 service connections, bringing first-time access to clean water for residents in Clarke Dam, Belle West, and Parika backdam.

“These things are not promises, this is results,” Minister Rodrigues declared. “From 2020 to now, we have been working for you and delivering on our commitments.”

Minister Rodrigues noted that the water sector in Region Three alone has seen over $8.8 billion in investments since the government took office, positively impacting the lives of more than 89,000 people. Nationally, the government has invested $65 billion in the water sector.

Additionally, two new water treatment plants are under construction in Leguan and Wakenaam, representing an investment of $1.53 billion.

The minister expressed gratitude to the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) management and staff for their tireless work and commitment to improving water access and quality for all Guyanese.