Savannah Blackwater to get clean water in November

The Savannah Blackwater community will have clean running water by next month as the government finishes the distribution network for a new well drilled by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

Residents heard the update directly from Minister of Housing Collin Croal during a community engagement on Monday. Minister Croal also has parliamentary oversight over Region One (Barima-Waini).

Residents will only get running water in their homes after the distribution network is completed, even though the well is finished.

According to Minister Croal, one set of the two-inch pipes is already in Mabaruma, and another set is expected in the region in the coming days.

He mentioned that the Village Council will allow villagers to help with laying the pipe network, which should be done by November.

Savannah Blackwater has received $175 million in investments in different sectors, according to the housing minister. Meanwhile, 10 households are benefiting from the government’s Hinterland Housing Programme.

“All of our people are equally important to us,” Minister Croal said, emphasising the government’s commitment to driving development across hinterland villagers.

Newly elected Regional Vice Chairperson Paul Pierre also delivered remarks, pointing to the visible transformation of his community.

During the community event, Minister Croal gave water tanks to families for storing water and provided farmers with some agricultural supplies.

This meeting forms part of a three-day outreach led by Minister Croal and Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek.