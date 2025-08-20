SIR Investments Guyana Inc to deliver Hyatt Place Hotel at Providence

The Guyana Office for Investment is facilitating an investment of more than $10 billion to bring a Hyatt Place Hotel to Providence on the East Bank of Demerara.

Located just 15 minutes from Georgetown, the property is situated near major landmarks, including the Amazonia Mall, the National Stadium, and the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

The hotel will feature 136 upscale rooms designed to international 4-star standards. Guests will enjoy modern amenities, including a restaurant, fitness centre, swimming pool, rooftop lounge, and both indoor and outdoor bars.

Situated at 2441 Plantation, Providence, the location ensures easy access to key residential and commercial hubs, as well as the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Construction, which began in 2022, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026. The project is being developed by SIR Investments Guyana Inc., with Varaya Guyana Inc serving as the primary contractor.

Beyond hospitality, the Hyatt Place Providence forms part of Guyana’s broader strategy to expand business tourism and strengthen its Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) sector.

It is also among several branded hotel properties scheduled to open nationwide, adding to a rapidly growing accommodation stock of more than 2,000 rooms.

“This development demonstrates Guyana’s rising profile as a destination for international investors. The Hyatt Place project is not just about building a hotel; it is about creating jobs, strengthening tourism, and ensuring that our economy continues to diversify and grow under the visionary leadership of His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government. It stands as a symbol of confidence in Guyana’s future,” Dr Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Investment Officer said.

This landmark investment represents a significant boost to economic diversification, job creation, and tourism advancement in Region Four.

It reaffirms Guyana’s commitment to positioning itself as the world’s leading eco-destination while building the infrastructure to support international business and leisure travellers.