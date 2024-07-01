Statement by the Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on providing support and relief to those affected by Hurricane Beryl

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

As Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), I express deep concern and continued anxiety over the passage of Hurricane Beryl through our region. Initial reports have indicated significant damage and destruction to infrastructure and private property in some territories. As this weather phenomenon roars its way through the Region, we must continue to brace ourselves against the effects of high winds, storm surges along sea coasts, and heavy rainfall.

In light of these challenging times, I urge all citizens and the private sector of our region to coordinate closely with their respective governments and regional emergency response mechanisms in providing immediate support and relief to those affected by the hurricane. The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) is already working to mobilise and coordinate assistance and disaster relief even as the storm is still passing through the Windward Islands.

This is a time for all of us as a regional community to stand together and extend our support to those impacted or likely to be impacted by Hurricane Beryl. Let us mobilise the necessary assistance and relief efforts in the true spirit of regional solidarity.

Together, we can overcome the adversities posed by this hurricane and ensure the safety and well-being of all our peoples and communities.

Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Chairman, Caribbean Community

