Statement by the Honourable Joseph Hamilton M.P., Minister of Labour of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to the 4th Session of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent: United for reparatory justice in the age of Artificial Intelligence, 14th April 2025

This session of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent allows us to advance the cause of reparatory justice in the age of artificial intelligence, while at the same time share our experiences at the national level. The development of Afro-Guyanese, and Guyanese as a whole, in Guyana’s multi-ethnic nation, is a priority for my Government.

We have embarked on a transformative agenda which is rapidly changing the economic and physical infrastructure of the country. This is deliberately matched with initiatives that ensure greater inclusion and participation of all citizens in the goods, services and opportunities available, to reduce poverty, geographic disparities, ethnic insecurities and inequality.

Time will only allow me to focus on two areas of Social Justice, and how this approach has transformed the lives of Guyanese, including persons of African descent.

In terms of the Right to Education, and Human Resource Development:

The Guyana Online Academy of Learning has awarded thousands of scholarships over the last 4 years, providing free online education.

This is aimed at creating a modern workforce, including by facilitating access for residents of rural and remote areas.

As of this year Free Education at the tertiary level is now offered to all Guyanese.

at the tertiary level is now offered to Guyanese. An Annual Cash Grant is given to every child from nursery to secondary levels

child from nursery to secondary levels Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET) is free at all technical institutes, thus making people more skilled and employable.

at all technical institutes, thus making people more skilled and employable. Guyana is moving towards the increased use of AI including by establishing A Digital Academy.

In terms of the Right to Housing and Shelter, Guyana’s massive national housing programme over the last 4 years alone has distributed over forty-four thousand house lots benefitting over 200,000 people. Notably 43% of the owners are women. No ethnic group is excluded. In addition, several subsidies are provided for low-income households such as Mortgage Relief at low interest rates.

Chair, as we intensify our efforts, we are well aware that artificial intelligence has the potential to significantly aid development but the digital gap between developed and developing countries must be narrowed. Guyana will therefor continue to advocate for digital justice.

Let us continue to advance the fight for reparatory justice and AI must be part of that conversation.

I thank you.

Minister Joseph Hamilton is leading Guyana’s delegation to the 4th Session of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent at the United Nations Headquarters in New York

