Statement on the updated US OFAC individual sanctions

The Ministry of Home Affairs welcomes the significant development in the actions taken today (Thursday, June 5, 2025) by the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in sanctioning a number of named Guyanese and foreign nationals as a result of continuing investigations into the use of Guyana as a place for transhipment of drugs to the United States of America.

The OFAC imposed sanctions against Guyana Police Force Senior Superintendent Himnauth Sawh, among others, for drug trafficking. In reference to this development, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has taken note and sent Senior Superintendent Himnauth Sawh on Administrative Leave with immediate effect to facilitate further investigations. Further action will certainly follow.

The Government, through the Attorney General’s Office, will request details from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) via the Department of Justice, a Component of the United States government, to facilitate further investigations. The details will guide the actions of the Police Service Commission (PSC) and, by extension, the Government of Guyana.

The Government of Guyana remains unwavering in its commitment to eradicating drug trafficking and dismantling criminal networks that facilitate these illegal activities. Through robust enforcement strategies and enhanced monitoring measures, authorities will continue to fully pursue and prosecute offenders. This underscores the government’s dedication to preserving the integrity of the nation’s security interests.

Further, the government of Guyana, with the support of the government of the United States, will continue to pool efforts to combat this threat. Guyana will continue to demonstrate its commitment to working with the US in the fight against drug trafficking. This was evident when the US and Guyana’s Joint Inter-Agency Task Force, including the Guyana Defence Force, collaborated to seize 4.4 metric tonnes of cocaine worth approximately USD 195,000,000 in September 2024- our largest ever drug seizure.

The government of Guyana will continue to work diligently with the US counterparts on this matter and other matter of mutual interests.