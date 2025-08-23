Strong , intelligent leadership needed as Guyana navigates rising US-Venezuela tensions – President Ali

Guyana and the Caribbean are facing rising military tensions between the United States and Venezuela. President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali warned that this conflict could destabilise the region and challenge the country’s sovereignty.

In these defining moments, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces stressed that it is clear that only strong and experienced leadership can safely navigate the country through this turbulent period.

Speaking at the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C) public meeting at Bush Lot on the West Coast Berbice, President Ali declared that this is not a time for weak leadership.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing a public meeting at Bushlot on Friday evening

“We must be able to have leadership that is respected and trusted by our partners so that when we work with them, they know that they are working with people whom they can trust and respect,” the head of state asserted.

He told the energised crowd that intelligence from Guyana’s strategic partnerships has already exposed the presence of criminal enterprises and networks that are linked to destabilisation efforts in the region.

As Venezuela ramps up its aggression and the international community observes closely, President Ali said Guyana must be able to make decisions with maturity, respect, and credibility.

“These decisions are not easy. They require experience, they require international presence, and our sovereignty, our national security, our existence, our livelihood and our country must be prepared to work in this new environment,” he maintained.

Beyond diplomatic manoeuvring, the situation demands unity. President Ali called on citizens to stand together, rejecting the “false prophets” of the opposition who, in the past, made empty promises to farmers, youth, and Indigenous communities.

While the opposition continues to spew reckless statements, he pointed out that the PPP/C Government is actively defending Guyana’s territorial integrity and securing strong alliances with partners across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and even the Middle East.

President Ali stated that the PPP/C will not allow “demons to run loose” and destroy what the people have built over the past five years, a clear reference to the PPP/C’s political rivals, who, combined, have nothing to offer the Guyanese population.

Instead, the president pledged the PPP/C Government’s commitment to confront these challenges head-on with courage, strategy, and with the support of allies who recognise Guyana’s strong commitment to democracy.

Apart from this issue, the president informed supporters of the PPP/C’s plans for Region Five and the nation, urging the crowd to ensure they vote for prosperity and reject the agents of destruction.