Sudden fossil fuel ban unjust to developing nations – Pres Ali

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on Friday, urged world leaders and global stakeholders to adopt a balanced, rules-based, and equitable approach to the global energy transition, as he delivered remarks at a roundtable discussion focused on energy transition at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties (COP) 30 in Belém, Brazil.

Turning to the management of existing energy systems, President Ali pointed out that fossil fuels continue to supply over 80 per cent of global energy.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses the gathering at COP30

President Ali emphasised that while the global consensus on the need to transition from fossil fuels is clear, the path forward must recognise economic realities, particularly for developing nations burdened by high debt, limited access to affordable finance, and energy poverty.

The head of state questioned whether the world was truly prepared to meet the growing energy demands of the 21st century, driven by artificial intelligence, urbanisation, and population growth, without fossil fuels, and called for a pragmatic, inclusive, and science-driven approach to achieving net zero.

“Does the world still need fossil fuel? Can we meet the energy gap, energy poverty and power the new world driven by AI without fossil fuel?” the president asked. “The real question is: how do we manage this transition in a way that is just, rules-based, and equitable?”

He highlighted that global energy demand has grown by seven per cent over the past three years, with fossil fuels still accounting for 60 per cent of that growth.

Despite this, he noted that the current international narrative often ignores the complexities faced by developing economies.

“Without practical financial mechanisms, many countries will simply have no choice but to depend on fossil fuels if they are to develop,” he stated. “We need transition finance facilities, guarantees, and concessional instruments that bring down the cost of capital and attract private investment at scale.”

The president called for technology access, such as grid systems, storage, and carbon capture, to be treated as a global priority, not as acts of charity.

He urged developed nations to create enabling frameworks that make renewable energy affordable and viable for all.

“If we can balance investing in the energy of the future while managing fairly the decline of the energy sources of today, then the transition will be science-based, predictable, and fair,” President Ali asserted.

He called for unity and inclusion in the global effort to achieve net zero, cautioning against polarisation and ideological rigidity.