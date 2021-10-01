Temperature and Rainfall outlook for October

In Guyana, September and October are usually the hottest months of the year. During September to October, the number of rain days are the lowest and the number of consecutive dry days (dry spells) are the highest. These conditions along with the behaviour of other atmospheric phenomena usually result in high temperatures, which eventually increase heat waves and heat stress.

Data recorded by meteorological stations across the country show that the mean temperatures for June, July and August, 2021 were 0.50C, 0.30C, 0.30C above their historical averages (normal temperature) respectively. The day-time temperature (Maximum Temperature) record for September thus far is 0.20C above the historical average. This higher than usual day-time temperature is directly linked with to the heat stress currently being experienced.

October Outlook

An increase in the number of seven-day dry spells in Region 2 and a decrease in other Regions is being forecasted [seven (7) consecutive days where each day of rainfall measures less than 1.0 mm]. Regions 2, 3 and 4 are likely to experience higher than usual day-time temperatures while the rest of the country can expect warm as usual conditions.

Given the higher than usual day time temperatures being forecasted, heat stress can be expected across the country, but especially in Regions 2, 3 and 4. This will increase the chances of heat related illnesses in vulnerable population groups including young children, the elderly, pregnant women and persons with Non-Communicable Diseases.

Heat stress may present as a worsening in chronic conditions such as cardiovascular, respiratory, cerebrovascular disease and diabetes-related conditions. Symptoms can include lethargy, general weakness, dizziness, fainting and, in extreme cases, kidney failure. During this period, unprotected exposure to dangerous Ultra Violet radiation may also cause skin irritation and or damage. Persons who may be experiencing these conditions are advised to immediately consult their medical practitioner for advice. The general population is advised to remain hydrated and to take every opportunity to avoid excessive exposure.

Amidst the higher than usual temperatures being forecasted, there is still the possibility of short duration-high intensity rainfall events occurring; while these events may bring some relief to the heat stress, they may also produce localised flooding in vulnerable areas.

For short term forecasts and weather analyses, citizens are advised to follow the Daily Weather Brief, Outlooks and Advisories produced by the National Weather Watch Centre or visit www.hydromet.gov.gy. The forecast desk can be reached at 261-2284/261-2216.