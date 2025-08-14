The Board of Industrial Training (BIT) blended creativity with craftsmanship as it hosted a poetry competition to celebrate its remarkable 115-year journey

Held under the theme “Skills to Success – 115 Years Journey of Technical Excellence and Workforce Development,” the event formed part of the agency’s year-long anniversary celebrations, with its main commemorative activity on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Launched on Thursday, April 24, 2025, the competition invited entries from two age categories: the Children’s Category (ages 10–15) and the Adult Category (ages 16 and above). The deadline for submissions was Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Ms. Romeena Lall

Participants competed for attractive cash prizes:

• 1st Prize: GYD 140,000

• 2nd Prize: GYD 100,000

• 3rd Prize: GYD 60,000

A total of eight entries were received in the Adult Category, while the Children’s Category saw only one submission, making that entrant the automatic winner.

After careful judging based on Theme and Message, Structure and Form, Language and Imagery, Tone and Mood, Originality and Creativity, Sound and Rhythm, and Technical Accuracy, the winners were announced as follows:

• Adult Category

1st Place – Ms. Romeena Lall

2nd Place – Mr. Stephen Dan

3rd Place – Ms. Sapphire Roberts

• Children’s Category Winner – Ms. Angel Joseph

At the award ceremony, in attendance were Mr. Richard Maughn, Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Indira Singh, Administrative Officer; Mr. Kendy Cummings, Procurement Officer; Ms. Alicia Mearns, Ms. Deborah McBeth, Technical Officer; Receptionist; Ms. Kimberley Chance, Data Management Officer; along with other key officials.

The competition served as a powerful reminder that BIT’s mission goes beyond our training programmes. It is about building hopes and dreams, inspiring individuals to believe in themselves, and equipping them with the skills to transform their lives.