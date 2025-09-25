The future is very exciting for Region Six-Finance Minister tells business community during launch of 19th Berbice Expo & Trade Fair

-thanks Region Six for strong support in 2025 general and regional elections

Delivering feature remarks for the first time after being sworn in to serve a second term as Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance under the leadership of President Irfaan Ali, Dr. Ashni Singh today thanked the Region Six business community and all Berbicians for their strong support at the recently-concluded 2025 General and Regional Elections, while also pointing out that Region Six will have an exciting future during this second term of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C). The Minister was speaking at the launch of the 19th Berbice Expo and Trade Fair. The launch event was held at the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce building in Region Six.

“In terms of votes against the combined Opposition, Region Six gave the PPP the second biggest majority and I want to thank all of the people of Region Six on behalf of President Ali, Vice President Jagdeo and the entire PPP who worked for us and supported us and I want to thank also the business community of Region Six for the immense support that we got. We won those elections with a significantly bigger majority than we did in 2020, with an enhanced and strengthened mandate, a result that I have no doubt reflects the assessment of the electorate in Region Six over the last five years and the plans that we have outlined for the next five years,” Minister Singh said.

Juxtaposing all that has happened in the Region over the years in terms of its development under the PPP as against its neglect under the PNC and APNU/AFC administrations, Dr. Singh noted that the support Region Six gave to the PPP was therefore no surprise.

“The people of Region Six, in particular the business community of Region Six know very well the economic history of our country. In some sense Region Six has been a very good living laboratory in which can study the nexus between politics and economics, between political outcomes and economic outcomes because in the pre-1992 era it is Region Six that bore the brunt of the undemocratic rule of the then PNC and that bore the brunt of the bad policies of that era. In fact, that of course was the era in which thousands of persons migrated out of Region Six seeking a better life elsewhere,” Dr. Singh recalled.

The Minister then highlighted similarly how people in Region Six witnessed and experienced the efforts to restore and rebuild the Region’s and Guyana’s economy during the 1992-2015 period.

“Region Six saw what a government with good policies can do with an opportunity to translate those policies into action-because that was the era when we saw the restoration of solvency of our country, bringing our country back from bankruptcy into solvency, restoring our fiscal viability and our fiscal sustainability, restoring our credibility as a destination for foreign direct investment and indeed as a home for domestic private investment, restoring the environment in which private businesses would once again be comfortable to raise capital and to invest that capital into productive activity,” Minister Singh contended.

Outlining the ongoing development projects in Region Six such as the new stadium under construction and almost completed at Palmyra, the new Tourism and Hospitality Institute and the oil and gas training institute at Port Mourant, Dr. Singh reiterated the further exciting things to come during this term of the PPP/C including Hope-like Canals, a new bridge across the Berbice River to cater for major industrial development and the movement of containerized cargo, increased manufacturing and production activities, a bridge across the Corentyne River, an industrial park similar to what is being done at Wales to utilize additional gas resources which holds the potential to be used in industries and a new modern mall, hotels and restaurants.

The Minister further emphasized that Region Six has in President Irfaan Ali’s Government, a government that has a crystal-clear plan with concrete initiatives and projects within a framework that aims to unleash the vast economic potential of Region Six, and to improve the lives of all the people of the Region.

Dr. Singh then used the opportunity at the forum today to commend the leadership of the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce for taking up the initiative to launch the Expo and for keeping it alive over the years, noting that it is an important opportunity for Berbice businesses to showcase to the world, Berbice, and to the rest of Guyana, the productive activities that they are doing. He, therefore, urged the business community to take advantage of the opportunities the Expo presents.

The 19th Berbice Expo and Trade Fair hosted by the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for October 31-November 3, 2025 and will be held under the theme “Harnessing New Wealth: Modernising Traditional Sectors for Sustainable Economic Development.”

This year the Region will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Expo but it is the 19th event being held as there was one year that the Expo was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also joining and delivering remarks were Region Six Chairman, Mr. David Armogan, and President and Vice President of the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Poonai Bhigroog, and Ms. Satie Cox, respectively.

