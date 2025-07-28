The PPP/C Govt has invested in children, facts dismantle Norton’s lies

The ludicrous and completely false statement peddled by Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton, that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government did nothing to invest in early childhood and children’s welfare is not only misleading but flat-out wrong.

Norton was at the time addressing Bagotville residents at the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) public meeting Saturday evening.

Let it be clear, as soon as the APNU+AFC stepped into government in 2015, they discontinued the Because We Care cash grants, effectively removing billions from the homes of families and denying parents the help they needed to send their children to school.

Since assuming office in 2020, the PPP/C Government has made early childhood development and child protection a national priority.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, presenting a family with their $100,000 Newborn Cash Grant

Here is a look at how the PPP/C government has helped children:

Cash Grants and support

Reinstated the Because We Care Cash Grant and increased it over successive years since 2020. In 2025 alone, 205,000 students benefited, placing $11.28 billion in the hands of parents/guardians

Providing the $100,000 Newborn Cash Grant

Reintroduced free textbooks and reading materials

Expanded the school feeding programme

Eye testing and spectacle programme reaching over 205,000 students, providing critical assistance to children under 18.

Universal health care voucher of $10,000 benefits not only adult Guyanese, but also includes newborn babies and children between 1 to18.

The objective of the Newborn Cash Grant is to continuously provide support for families, thereby investing in Guyana’s children and its future. Likewise, the objective remains the same for children’s health with the introduction of the spectacle voucher and universal health care voucher, ensuring children are at the forefront and set to directly benefit from government interventions.

Childcare support programmes

The PPP/C government has:

Hosted parental sensitisation campaigns for early childhood development

Introduced plans for childcare centres

Trained caregivers

Provided support for children aged 1 to 7 years old through the Childcare Subsidy Programme

Through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, the Government has launched an extensive agenda that includes implementing parenting support programmes and introducing plans for 24/7 childcare centres to support working families and vulnerable households.

• Caregivers reviewing books for young children that would teach them that violence is not the answer.

Complementing its infrastructure and subsidy efforts, the Ministry also prioritised human capital development within the early childhood sector. In 2023, 165 caregivers were trained, equipping them with enhanced skills to deliver high-quality care and education.

Additionally, the Childcare and Protection Agency has undergone significant institutional strengthening post-2020. Under the current administration, the agency has seen a notable increase in staffing, training, and outreach capacity, allowing faster response times and broader coverage across the country, especially in underserved and hinterland communities.

To further ease the burden on working families, the Childcare Subsidy Programme was introduced as a targeted initiative that supports parents with children under the age of seven to cover childcare costs by making payments to approved facilities, ensuring children receive safe, quality care while parents pursue employment.

In 2023 alone, 920 parents and 460 children benefited from this crucial support.

Education and Literacy

The government has progressively rolled out measures to improve literacy rates through several initiatives, including:

“Back to Basics” reading programme

Launched the National Literacy Department

Trained and deployed literacy officers in all education districts

Children of Region Nine reading ‘Every Child Safe’ book on Gender-Based Violence.

The “Back to Basics” reading programme has reached over 400 toddlers and distributed over 200 books to promote early literacy and development for children under three years old.

These investments are not just policy on paper. They are visible, tangible improvements designed to protect our children, empower families, and create a safer, more nurturing environment for Guyana’s youngest minds.

Unlike the hollow criticisms from the opposition, the PPP/C’s track record demonstrates a deep, ongoing commitment to social protection and inclusive development for all Guyanese.

This government will continue to take a proactive, people-centred approach to nation-building, because for this administration, safeguarding the well-being of children at an early age is not a political slogan; it’s a foundational principle.