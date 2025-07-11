Toll to be removed for three major bridges on August 1

On August 1, less than a month from now, the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB), the Berbice River Bridge and the Wismar Bridge will be toll-free.

This fulfils a promise that President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made on Sunday, March 23, while addressing a large gathering at Babu Jaan in Port Mourant, Corentyne, during the annual observance to celebrate the life of Dr Cheddi Jagan.

The removal of the tolls was meant to coincide with the commissioning of the new Demerara River Bridge. The bridge stands at a 90 per cent completion rate and is scheduled to be opened by August 31.

Artistic impression of the New Demerara River Crossing

The removal of the tolls is expected to bring financial relief to over 50,000 daily commuters, translating to an estimated $3.5 billion in annual savings for citizens, as highlighted in Budget 2025.

Currently, bridge tolls for the Demerara Harbour Bridge range from $40 for motorcycles to $700 for motor lorries, with cars and minibuses paying $200. The Berbice River Bridge toll for a motor car is $1900, and the Wismar Bridge in Linden charge a toll of $60 for cars.

“This initiative reflects our government’s dedication to making daily transportation more affordable, reducing travel time, while also facilitating greater economic activity and internal regional integration,” the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, said during the presentation of the 2025 budget in the National Assembly earlier this year.

As the new Demerara River Bridge advances towards its completion date, it will serve as a key link between Regions Three and Four.

Another flagship project under the PPP/C administration is the modern, four-lane new Demerara Harbour Bridge that is set to be commissioned by August

According to the Project Engineer with the Ministry of Public Works, Siddiq Khan, the new bridge will offer an improved capacity with 24-hour accessibility. The timely completion, along with the abolition of tolls, will be an important step in modernising Guyana’s transportation systems.

As August 31 nears, excitement grows about what the removal of bridge tolls will mean for Guyanese citizens. This change will quickly and significantly benefit households in Guyana, putting more disposable income in the pockets of citizens.