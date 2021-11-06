Tourism is a lucrative sector -Minister Walrond

–as she leads Essequibo familiarisation tour

Guyana’s beauty must be showcased, so that the country can earn more through tourism, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond M.P. told members of the media.

The Tourism Minister made this statement at Lake Capoey, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) on Friday, when she led a media familiarisation tour in the Essequibo as part of the planned activities for Tourism month.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, MP (right) and Chairperson of Region Two, Vilma Da Silva

Minister Walrond said tourism has proven to be a major economic earner for a number of places.

“Countries like Dubai that I just came back from, they built their entire economy on tourism. Tourism is now a multi-billion-dollar industry in Dubai and they continue to advance it and refine it, especially in this pandemic. Guyana needs to be showcased,” Minister Walrond said.

She noted that experts advise that socialisation during the pandemic needs to be done in wide open spaces as like Capoey Lake, Lake Mainstay, and Tapakuma Lake.

Chairperson of Region Two, Vilma Da Silva said the region has immense potential for tourism, especially in the nine Amerindian villages.

She said the attractions in the Essequibo are unique.

Toshao of Capoey, Ralph Hendricks speaks to members of the media about the history of Matilda Pond

“They have unique foods that we call the cassava water, for most Amerindians that’s the main dish, and I said to them every time tourists come, we should have some of that for them. We also look at agri tourism. So, we will incorporate the agri tourism with ecotourism and our citizens of the region will benefit tremendously with this drive.”

DaSilva is grateful that the Government has recognised the immense potential of tourism, and is showcasing and branding Guyana for its picturesque beauty.

Minister Walrond emphasised that further development of these sites is imperative, as “people pay where there is value.”

The serenity at Tapakuma Lake

Guyana, the land of many waters, is blessed with breath-taking waterfalls, cloud piercing mountains, pristine rainforest, and sprawling savannahs.

It is home to many giants like the anteater, leatherback turtle, black caiman, anaconda and the jaguar.

The country’s national bird, the Canje Pheasant, the magnificent toucan, colourful macaws and the bright cock-of- the – rock are some of the amazing birds found in the 83,000 square kilometers of Guyana.