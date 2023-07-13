Trafalgar/Union CDC seeks government’s intervention to resolve land, other issues

A group of farmers who reside in the Trafalgar/Union area and are members of the Trafalgar/Union Community Development Council (CDC) are seeking the intervention of the government to reclaim lands they said were illegally taken from them.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha and Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag met with the farmers to discuss some of the issues faced, the most urgent being the land issue.

Ministers Zulfikar Mustapha and Sonia Parag while reviewing documents submitted by the CDC in the presence of the MMA General Manager and other ministry officials

Prior to today’s meeting, the group met with Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo to discuss the matter.

According to the CDC’s representative, Lloyda Angus, the land which falls under the control of the Mahaica Mahaicony Abary Agriculture Development Authority (MMA-ADA) was initially leased to the Trafalgar/Union CDC.

She further stated that under the previous APNU/AFC government, the then Neighborhood Development Council (NDC) chose not to recognize the established CDC after which another CDC, the Trafalgar/Tempe CDC was formed. This new CDC, she explained, permitted the NDC to erect houses on the land although the lease which was issued by the MMA listed the Trafalgar/Union CDC as the lessee. She also told the Minister that members of the current NDC are denying members of the Trafalgar/Union CDC access to those lands.

Minister Zulfikar Mustapha while reviewing document in the presence of CDC representative Lloyda Angus

“I have two members here. After the Local Government Elections, when they went to the lands, the NDC saying it is their time now and are bullying the people,” Ms. Angus explained.

After listening to the issue, Minister Mustapha said that the matter was disturbing. He noted that since the issue needed legal attention, the ministry would have to engage the Attorney General and Minister of Legal, Hon. Anil Nandlall on the matter.

Members of the CDC who attended the meeting

In addition to land issues, Minister Mustapha also committed to assisting the farmers with pursuing their agricultural activities. He noted that a team from the Fisheries Department will visit the area to determine the feasibility of developing infrastructure for aquaculture.

Minister Mustapha also said he would visit the area to further discuss how the government can assist with developing agriculture there.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

