Truckers urged to secure tailgates for road safety

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, has made a renewed appeal to truck drivers, stressing the critical need to secure their tailgates to ensure road safety.

This call comes amidst rising concerns about the dangers posed by unsecured truck tailgates.

“We have been working to ensure that the users of the trucks lock their tailgates. Safety is important, if you dump a load of sand before you move off lock your tailgate…It takes two minutes maximum. You will make the lives of so many people better,” the minister emphasised, while inspecting the Conversation Tree Road project earlier this week.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

For context, a tailgate is the hinged door or gate at the rear of a truck or trailer. It can be opened to allow for easy loading and unloading of cargo.

Minister Edghill acknowledged that truck operators are working around the clock due to Guyana’s rapid development pace. However, they must adhere to safety measures.

Expressing frustration over the lack of compliance with safety regulations, the minister urged a collective effort to maintain traffic safety standards.

“We have got to work together as a country to keep traffic safety as something that is paramount. We have got to start with voluntary compliance, moral suasion,” the public works minister noted.

In a stern warning to non-compliant parties, Minister Edghill affirmed the government’s commitment to enforcing accountability measures.

He declared that reports of banging noises, unsecured tailgates, and debris littering the roads would not be tolerated.

Truck owners will be held liable for the consequences of their negligence, including cleanup costs and any associated damages.

Furthermore, the government will soon install road scales to calibrate the tonnage of trucks and avert the significant damage being done by heavy-laden trucks. Those who have exceeded the limit will be held accountable.

Additionally, in partnership with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), the government plans to suspend the licences of truck operators who drive during the early hours without adequate rest.

