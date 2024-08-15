Unemployment rates decreased significantly since 2020 – GS Jagdeo

-As he combated the opposition misinformation

The PPP/C government has implemented initiatives that have led to a significant number of people now enjoying gainful employment in just four years.

This accomplishment has led to a shortage of labourers in certain sectors of the country, as disclosed by People’s Progressive Party General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

He was at the time dismissing misinformation being peddled by the opposition, which contended that unemployment rates have increased due to the government not publishing the numbers.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo engaging media operatives

Dr. Jagdeo argued that the Opposition has no credibility on this issue, since under their tenure, thousands of Guyanese, lost their jobs, leading to a deteriorating economy.

For instance, 7000 sugar workers were sent to the breadline after the coalition government closed several sugar estates.

Additionally, almost 2000 Amerindian Community Support Officers (CSOs) were dismissed soon after the coalition Government came to power in 2015. These officers were previously employed under the Youth Entrepreneurship and Apprenticeship Programme (YEAP).

Also, Barama Company Limited was forced to close its operations after several of its concessions were taken back by the Government, leading to further unemployment.

And so, Dr Jagdeo questioned, “How could APNU ever speak about unemployment? And how can a newspaper carry that with a straight face, when we had a massive loss of jobs in those five years?”

The general secretary also criticised the Kaieteur News, which published a report on global youth unemployment rates, for failing to mention that the report covers the global arena.

“In Guyana’s case [the unemployment rates] are down. A massive reduction in unemployment from 2020 to now,” he strongly emphasised.

The PPP/C government has initiated a series of programmes that provide income to thousands of Guyanese nationwide.

Approximately 6,000 youths and residents from the hinterland regions have secured gainful employment, thanks to initiatives implemented by the administration.

The revitalised YEAP programme has led to the employment of 2,759 Community Support Officers (CSOs) nationwide, injecting over $1 billion annually into the economy.

Further, more than 15,000 persons have been gainfully employed through the government’s part-time jobs initiative.

In a move to empower micro-entrepreneurs, the government has awarded millions in contracts to small contractors, further boosting employment prospects. Some 2,000 new small contractors have been registered and are involved in the procurement system.

The government is also focusing on educational opportunities for hinterland youths.

Young people can access educational resources through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning and the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) programmes.

Scholarships from the Ministries of Public Service and Amerindian Affairs are also available.

Moreover, the Amerindian Affairs Ministry is providing CSOs with various training opportunities.

