Upgraded health services in Region Seven cut medical referrals by 50% – Pres Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday said major investments in healthcare infrastructure and services in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) have significantly improved access to treatment, resulting in a sharp decline in medical referrals to Georgetown.

Speaking during the second episode of his podcast Tea on the Terrace, which was recorded in Bartica, the president revealed that referrals to the capital city have been reduced by approximately 50 per cent in recent years.

A health worker using telemedicine at Kamarang District Hospital

He explained that the expansion and modernisation of health facilities across the region are allowing residents, including those in remote mining and hinterland communities, to receive treatment closer to home.

“That means faster treatment, less disruption to families, millions saved annually in medivacs and travel costs, and you are closer to your families for that supportive care,” he added.

The president highlighted the growing capacity of the Bartica Regional Hospital, which treated more than 15,000 patients and conducted nearly 3,000 surgeries in 2025.

The new surgical theatre at the district hospital in Kamarang, Region Seven

Additional support has also come from the Kamarang District Hospital, which served more than 3,300 patients and carried out 28,000 laboratory tests during the same period.

President Ali noted that ongoing investments, including the development of a new level-four regional hospital in Bartica, will further strengthen healthcare delivery and reduce the need for patients to travel to Georgetown for specialised care.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali interacted with residents during his recent visit to Bartica

He said the broader strategy is aimed at ensuring equitable access to healthcare across Guyana, particularly in hinterland regions where transportation costs and distance have historically been major barriers.

“These are direct benefits, translated benefits from the investment we are making from our budgets,” the president said, emphasising that improved healthcare outcomes are a key measure of national development.