Upgrades ongoing on several health facilities in Region Two

The Government of Guyana is continuing its drive to improve the delivery of health services in various parts of the country with $100 million allocated to upgrade 24 health facilities in Region Two.

“We have allocated a hundred million dollars to Region Two, and they have evaluated the health centers that they have … They have identified 24 of these health centers and health posts for upgrading. They have already awarded these contracts to local contractors,” Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony noted.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

He said that the types of work to be undertaken include upgrades to waiting areas, and sanitary facilities that will provide comfort to people who visit these facilities.

He noted that in most instances the work is almost between 65-85 per cent complete.

There are five of the facilities on which works are now starting, however these are expected to be completed within the next two months.

Some of the Health Centres scheduled for rehabilitation on the Essequibo Coast are Bethany, Good Hope, Huis’t Dieren, Windsor Castle, Mainstay Lake, Charity, Suddie, Anna Regina, Onderneeming, Queenstown and Mashabo.

Health facilities scheduled for upgrades in the Pomeroon River include Dredge Creek, Kabakaburi, Marlborough, Hackney, Akawini, Friendship, Wakapoa, Yarashima and Mora, while the roof of the maternity ward and the dialysis centre at Suddie Public Hospital will be rehabilitated.

“I think generally the ministry is satisfied with the pace of work that we are seeing in Region 2, and in another couple of months, people would have the benefits of these refurbishments across the region,” Dr. Anthony said. Residents will also benefit from a modern hospital which will be built at Anna Regina, as was catered for in the 2022 National Budget.

