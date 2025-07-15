“US-Guyana security cooperation is stronger than ever” – Foreign Secretary

The strategic relationship between Guyana and the United States of America in the area of security is now at its strongest point ever.

In an exclusive interview conducted by the Department of Public Information (DPI), Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud praised the introduction of US Senator Michael Bennet’s proposed legislation, calling for increased security support aimed at deterring potential attacks from Venezuela on Guyana’s sovereign territory.

Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud at a security briefing with US officials in 2023

“Both the White House and Congress understand the gravity of the threats Guyana and the region face from the illegal Maduro regime and his proxies,” Persaud said.

The foreign secretary noted that the US understands the psychological and geopolitical warfare aimed at stalling Guyana’s economic growth by fueling crime through local actors.

“They’re fully aware of an active campaign by Caracas to breed Maduro proxies in other countries to perpetuate a type of regime defined by narco-trafficking, drug smuggling, terrorism, and naked dictatorial action,” Persaud said.

US Senator Michael Bennett (CNN photo)

If approved, Bennet’s legislation will require the Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth, to provide a report to Congress on two areas: (1) the state of current security cooperation between Guyana and the USA, and (2) to indicate whether more US assistance is necessary to deter a potential Venezuelan attack on Guyana.

“As Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro continues to threaten Guyana, the United States must work with Guyana to deter such aggression,” Bennet said.

The territorial dispute traces back to an 1899 Arbitral Award that established the boundary between then-British Guiana and Venezuela.

Guyana brought the matter before the ICJ in 2018 after a referral by the United Nations Secretary-General. Venezuela, while contesting the Court’s jurisdiction, has participated in the proceedings.

In December 2020, the ICJ ruled that it had jurisdiction to hear the case, and subsequent challenges by Venezuela were rejected.

In December 2023, the Court issued provisional measures after Venezuela announced a consultative referendum on the creation of a state called “Guayana Esequiba” in the contested area — an initiative the Court said posed a serious risk of altering the status quo.

The Government of Guyana issued a stern statement on Friday, May 2, 2025, reaffirming its refusal to engage in direct bilateral negotiations with Venezuela and calling on Caracas to respect international law.