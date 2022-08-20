Vive La Force, Region Three gets street lights to improve safety

– Min. Indar assures further development

Safety in the community, Vive La Force, Region Three will improve following the delivery of 10 street lights by the Ministry of Public Works.

Minister within the Ministry, Deodat Indar during the recent presentation at the Vive La Force Primary School, said the allocation of the street lights is in keeping with a commitment made following a request by the residents.

He informed that over 450 street lights have been distributed to communities across the country.

“A lot of communities in the country are asking for lights, so we don’t have much of it, but what we have we are spreading out, because everybody has issues with darkness in the night, with kids coming home. Everywhere, every community you go is that problem,” the Minister pointed out.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar speaking during the meeting at the Vive La Force Primary School

Residents were also given the opportunity to raise a number of concerns, which Minister Indar addressed. He assured the residents that other issues will be forwarded to the relevant agencies and ministries for follow up.

He also reassured that the Government is putting systems in place to address concerns related to the roads in Patentia, housing development and other infrastructural works.

Residents of Vive La Force during the meeting with Minister Indar

Minister Indar told residents to be prepared for the inflow of job and other opportunities that will be available in the region due to oil and gas sector.

The residents were urged to take advantage of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme and other training programmes being offered through the Board of Industrial Training to upskill themselves.

Residents of Vive La Force during the meeting with Minister Indar

Some $10 billion will be exhausted this year to advance the transformative agenda of the region. This major investment will see improvements in the living standards of residents in the areas of health, education, and agriculture. Government has committed that the economic transformation of the region will be parallel to that of Region Four.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

