VP Jagdeo honoured with Sustainable Development Leadership Award

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has been honoured internationally for his advocacy in driving sustainable development and positioning Guyana as a global leader in forest conservation and climate action.

Dr Jagdeo was bestowed with the prestigious Sustainable Development Leadership Award at the World Sustainable Development Summit in New Delhi India on Wednesday. Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips received the award on behalf of the vice president.

Guyana’s Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

The meeting, convened by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), brings together world leaders, representative of global institutions and practitioners to discuss sustainable development. The Summit’s climax is the prestigious Sustainable Development Leadership Award which recognises global visionaries whose leadership has had a transformative impact on sustainability and climate action.

According TERI, the accolade was bestowed on Dr Jagdeo for his role in driving the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) and for pushing Guyana as a major player in forest conservation.

“His role as a member of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Advisory Group on Climate Finance and his efforts in championing sustainable development while advancing his country’s aspirations and safeguarding its natural wealth for future generations exemplify the principles of the Sustainable Development Leadership Award,” the release stated.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips received the award on behalf of Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

The Guyanese leader is among 15 prominent persons from across the globe to receive the honourary Sustainable Development Leadership Award. He is among the Former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmoham Singh and Former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr Yukio Hatoyama, among other leaders to be recognized for their role in climate action.

Vice President Jagdeo has played a pivotal role in driving global climate policy and sustainable development.

In fact, under this presidency, he spearheaded the development of the Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) in 2009, securing Guyana as the lead in forest conservation.

In 2010, Dr Jagdeo was awarded the United Nations Champions of the Earth prize for his leadership in environmental conservation.

