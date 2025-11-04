We are committed to helping Jamaica – VP Jagdeo

….after the nation is devastated by Hurricane Melissa

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has said that the Mohamed Irfaan Ali Administration remain committed to doing all it can to help Jamaica, which was devastated by a hurricane over a week ago.

Dr Jagdeo was, at the time, speaking to the media on Monday afternoon.

The vice president warned against comparing the assistance provided by the government to victims of disasters at home, regionally or abroad.

“…You must never try to compare when people face tragedy around the world. Jamaica has been devastated. Our prayers are with the people of Jamaica”, he said.

According to Jagdeo, “It’s unbelievable devastation caused by the hurricane”.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Dr Jagdeo, a former three-time president, Jamaicans are an integral part of the Caribbean and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

“We have a duty to help as much as we can, as we would help with anyone else, including people locally, who would have faced disasters. But we must not, in situations of disaster, try to compare who gets one screw more than the other”, he said.

The government, through the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) in coordination with key national agencies and private sector partners, has been mobilising emergency relief supplies to support the Government and people of Jamaica in the aftermath of the natural disaster.

An aerial view of Black River, Jamaica, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa

President Ali on Sunday said that Guyana has dispatched its first shipment of essential equipment and materials to aid in the immediate recovery and humanitarian response efforts in Jamaica.

The head of state had previously reassured Jamaican Prime Minister (PM) Andrew Holness of Guyana’s full readiness to offer support to the country and its people. He also mandated the Permanent Secretary Sharon Roopchand-Edwards to engage Guyana’s Honorary Consul and students and other Guyanese living in Jamaica to ensure their safety and prepare care packages, if necessary.

Guyana has deployed its first shipment of relief supplies for Jamaica after the island-nation was battered by Hurricane Melissa last week

Jamaica’s death toll from Hurricane Melissa has risen to at least 28 people, the country’s government said Saturday. Some of the areas hit hardest by the Category 5 storm remain unreachable as crews work to clear roads and debris.

The hurricane, one of the strongest ever recorded in the Caribbean, also carved a path of destruction through Cuba and the Bahamas last week, and left 30 people dead in Haiti.