‘We are the only party that walks the walk’ -GS Jagdeo

Boasting of his government’s track record and ability to execute projects, Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo asked voters for their support because he is part of the only party that “walks the walk” from the list of competing parties nationally.

Dr Jagdeo made these comments during a live interview on HJ 94.1 Boom FM on Monday.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during a radio interview at HJ 94.1 Boom FM

The vice president, explained that the PPP/C has taken a serious approach to tackling critical issues such as economic diversification, cost of living, poverty eradication, wealth creation, house ownership, youth economic empowerment, and educational development.

“So, you hear this nonsense [from the political opposition]…but which is the party that really is trying to tackle the things that will get you out of poverty? Trying to get you the education, and healthcare, and housing…and cheaper water and cheaper electricity…which party is really walking the walk? It’s only the PPP”, he pointed out.

Speaking to young people, Dr Jagdeo said that the administration is heavily focused on ensuring young people can enhance their own lives through business opportunities, academic advancement, and higher-paying jobs.

“We want people to keep more money that they earn. We want to support families…we want them to own homes. We want them to start businesses. We want them to have a world-class education, and they don’t have to worry about healthcare if they fall sick. That is the vision for young people and Guyana that we’re selling”, he explained.

When asked why Guyanese should trust his party to deliver on these ambitious goals, the vice president pointed out that the PPP/C’s track record stands tall and speaks for itself.

Reminiscing on some of the promises made and delivered over the last five years, the general secretary pointed to the reinstitution of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant, the rehiring of Community Service Officers (CSOs) in the Amerindian communities, the reopening of sugar estates, the removal of more than 200 taxes and fees instituted by the previous APNU/AFC Administration, and the doubling of old-age pension to name a few.

“We go into these elections with a great deal of credibility…we have delivered on every single promise we’ve made and that’s why people can trust us. Whatever we put on paper for the next five years, and there are many promises we are making…we will do every single one of them,” Dr Jagdeo asserted.

He explained that the PPP/C will continue to work for all Guyanese to ensure everyone can access a better life.

“We don’t look at race, religion, or gender. You’re part of our collective…our party was set up to fight for independence. If we become racist, then we would betray our founding father and also our founding ideal…when we talk about the children of Guyana, it’s all the children…we are supporting all the children, all the pensioners, and we [are providing] opportunities for all our people,” he explained.