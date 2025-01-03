‘We have always stood on the side of freedom” Dr Jagdeo on PPP’s 75th anniversary

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has recognised his party’s historically progressive stance and resolute dedication to protecting the rights and freedoms of Guyanese.

During his weekly press conference at Freedom House on Thursday, the GS highlighted the pivotal role that the PPP has played in shaping the country’s history and the sustained struggle for the upholding of democracy and the country’s sovereignty.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Dr Jagdeo’s remarks come as the PPP celebrates the 75th anniversary of its founding.

“Of the 75 years since the foundation of the PPP, 16 years were spent in the fight for independence, in which many of our people were jailed, and suffered severe brutality at the hands of the colonial rulers. But the PPP and its members can be very proud of our record for fighting for independence and freedom for our country,” he said.

He underscored that the PPP’s strides made during the colonial period in then British Guiana’s economy despite limited powers, such as establishing the Guyana School of Agriculture and the University of Guyana.

The general secretary identified several key challenges the country faced, including the 28 years of undemocratic rule under the PNC government, and attempts to make the country “ungovernable” and rig elections.

“Even before we got to the return of democracy to Guyana in 1992, we had already spent 44 of the 75 years fighting just for freedom…and fair elections,”

The GS also reminded of the abysmal state of the country when they assumed office in 1992, adding that even under these circumstances, the PPP was able to transition Guyana from a highly indebted, low-income country to a middle-income country during their time in office.

“When we tell the story of the PPP, there is also a national story to be told, and that story is about the bad governance of another party that had emerged from the People’s Progressive Party,” the GS added, referencing the split of the PPP in 1955 and subsequent formation of the People’s National Congress (PNC) under the leadership of Forbes Burnham.

Additionally, since 2020, the GS reminded that under the stewardship of the PPP government, Guyanese enjoy more job opportunities, the removal of over 200 taxes and fees, transformative infrastructural development and an overall improved quality of life.

Dr Jagdeo asserted that the PPP has remained faithful to its ideals and has been a driving force for Guyana’s development, despite the many obstacles it has faced over the decades.

“We have always stood on the right side of history, on the side of the people, on the side of freedom; freedom to choose your government freely; freedom to be respected or to be treated with dignity by your government,” he stated.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

