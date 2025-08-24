‘We have built the strongest coalition in defence of our sovereignty’ – Pres. Ali

Guyana has established a strong international alliance to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a powerful and assertive speech at a monumental rally attended by thousands of Region Three residents in Stewartville on Sunday evening, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali made this bold declaration that resonated with confidence and passion.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses a massive rally in Stewartville on Sunday evening

“Venezuela is a threat to our sovereignty and we’ve seen that international security forces are mobilised more than ever before…We have mobilised the greatest international coalition in defence of our sovereignty,” President Ali posited.

He contrasted this to the impression those countries have of other individuals vying for the votes of Guyanese.

“Our partners know that they can rely on us for the rule of law. They can rely on us for democracy, and they can rely on us to stand up for what is right. Compare that to the others,” he said to a loud and resounding applause.

President Ali urged the people to remember this when it is time for them to cast their vote on September 1.

“These elections are serious elections. You are scoring not only for today, you are voting for the future of this country. You are voting for our sovereignty [and] for national security,” the president declared.