‘We have to get the work done to keep our communities clean’ – Min Indar

As part of the PPP/C Government’s agenda of enhancing communities across the country, a clean up campaign was led by Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar in various areas in Sophia, which include North Sophia, Pike Street, Dennis Street, ‘A’ Field, ‘B’ Field, and ‘C’ Field.

The exercise was coordinated by the public works ministry.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar inspecting the ongoing work

Minister Indar highlighted that the initiative ties into the government’s agenda of enhancing communities.

“We are in every single community in Georgetown, the coastland communities, and the hinterland. We are everywhere. We are participating at a community level to make sure that we get this work done. Rain is falling and it didn’t stop the work. We are working. We are faring the weather. We have to get it done…” the minister noted.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar

As part of the clean up exercise, Minister Indar highlighted that the necessary equipment was mobilised in various areas to assist with the desilting of the drains, weeding the street corners, clearing the drains and vegetation, and removing garbage from the roadways.

The minister added that the exercise should be done often to prevent the garbage from piling up.

Residents cleaning the roadways

For the community to remain wholesome, the minister said residents need to be responsible when disposing their garbage, to maintain a clean environment.

He disclosed that the exercise is a result of the walkabout by himself, Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with the responsibility of Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, and Tourism, Industry, and Commerce Minister, Oneidge Walrond recently.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to several residents who welcomed the initiative.

Oswald Lewis said, “I think it’s a really good initiative to clean up the area. As long as everybody decide to just come out at least, clean their little square. It could really contribute to a lot. Because as much as it would seems you aren’t doing the whole community, it’s actually helping you to clean out the drains, helping with the drainage. It would reduce the flooding.”

Lewis indicated that a clean environment would encourage more investors.

Mohamed Bacchus said, “this is a good initiative I can say because it’s better for everybody in the community. Because when the rain falls and the place gets flooded, everybody knows it and feel uncomfortable. But when its’s clean and the water runs, you’ll feel more comfortable.”

Mohamed Bacchus, resident

Bacchus highlighted that residents should assist in maintaining a clean environment by refraining from dumping their garbage in the drains and the roadways.

“Littering wouldn’t help, it would only cause more on you,” he added.

Resident, Richard Habligo expressed, “this clean up campaign is a necessary something right now. Because of the climate change, that is what makes it necessary because if you don’t clean the drains, everything will bulk up.”

Richard Habligo, resident

He stated that the clogged drains will cause flooding not only on the roadways but in the residents’ yards which can result in unhealthy conditions.

Habligo added that maintaining the community takes a collective approach by the residents.

This forms part of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s National Clean up Campaign.

Residents cleaning the drain

