We Lift 6 Expo begins tomorrow

Final works are being completed ahead of the sixth edition of the ‘WE LIFT’ exhibition set to open on Friday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

More than 400 women-owned businesses from across Guyana are set to showcase their products and services.

Held under the theme “Let Her Bloom,” the three-day event will run from March 6–8, 2026.

It will celebrate women’s entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity while providing a platform for women to expand their businesses and connect with new markets.

Preparations underway ahead of We Lift 6 launch

The expo has grown significantly since its inaugural staging in 2021, when just 75 women participated.

This year’s event will feature a wide range of women-led enterprises, including beauty and cosmetics, fashion, handmade crafts, candles and soaps, agro-processing, food and beverages, along with businesses in non-traditional sectors such as construction and transportation.

The expo also serves as an extension of the ministry’s year-round support for women through programmes offered by the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI) at Cove and John, East Coast Demerara, which houses the business incubator and the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN).

Preparations underway ahead of We Lift 6 launch

With several international delegates still in Guyana following the recent Guyana Energy Conference, organisers believe the expo presents an opportunity for women-owned businesses to attract new investment and forge strategic connections.

Activities will begin on Friday morning with a conference focused on women’s empowerment and leadership across sectors, including oil and gas.

The official opening of the expo is scheduled for 15:00 hrs, after which the exhibition will remain open into the evening.

On Saturday and Sunday, the expo will continue with exhibitors welcoming patrons eager to support locally made products and women-led enterprises.

The We Lift Women’s Expo remains one of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s flagship initiatives.