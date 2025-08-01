‘We must acknowledge the contributions of Afro-Guyanese to our development’ – PM Phillips

As Guyana celebrates the 187th anniversary of Emancipation, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips urged citizens to continue to acknowledge the contributions of Afro Guyanese in the country’s development.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

The prime minister was at the time addressing emancipation celebrations in Hopetown, West Coast Berbice on Thursday night.

“This year, at emancipation, there’s a lot for us to reflect on…what is important about emancipation is for us to take time out to reflect on the substantial and important contributions of our African Guyanese to the development of this great nation that we call Guyana,” he said.

Students showcase a traditional African Dance at Hopetown, Berbice in Region Five on Thursday

Referencing the impact of the village movement, Phillips reminded the audience that the move by the Africans to purchase several villages after slavery was instrumental in the upliftment of Africans.

The prime minister pointed out that it is time for all Guyanese, regardless of race, to cooperate for the development of Guyana.

“Today, we need all our people…to work together in unity, in keeping with our motto ‘One People, One Nation, One Destiny,” he explained.

A young woman sings a traditional African song at Hopetown, Berbice in Region Five on Thursday

PM Phillips said that this type of collaboration is what President Irfaan Ali envisioned in his One Guyana concept.

“Let us work together…in One Guyana to take Guyana to higher heights. Happy Emancipation and respect to all my African Guyanese brothers and sisters,” the prime minister exclaimed.

A showcase a traditional African Dance at Hopetown, Berbice in Region Five on Thursday