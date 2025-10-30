Wismar phase one all set for home construction by year-end

Persons who have been allocated land at Wismar Phase One in Linden, Region Ten, would be able to start constructing their homes by the end of the year.

Minister of Housing Collin Croal made the announcement on Wednesday during his visit to the new housing scheme to inspect the ongoing infrastructural works. He was accompanied by Minister within the Ministry, Vanessa Benn.

Minister of Housing Collin Croal and Minister within the Ministry Vanessa Benn inspect the housing development plan

“Phase One, I am happy to say that all persons allocated there will be able to access their land and start building before Christmas,” the minister announced.

The two major housing projects, Wismar Phase One and Two, are transforming the housing landscape in the mining town with total investments valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

While Phase One will be completed by November, the deadline for Phase Two is slated for next May.

However, Minister Croal has asked the contractors to finish the work ahead of time, so that persons who were allocated lots can also access theirs. The ministry plans to meet with all contractors in a week to reiterate its stance on speeding up the process.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring quality and timely completion.

Wismar Phase Two works are underway

In addition, Minister Croal disclosed that the government is committed to establishing another housing development in Region Ten.

Meanwhile, as part of the day’s outreach, the ministers made brief stops at Wismar Block 43 and Prosville, where they spoke briefly about the ongoing regularisation of the areas.

The ministers issued a clarion call to residents to desist from occupying government reserves, reminding them that such actions are illegal and can disrupt planned community development and infrastructure works.

“We recognise that there are some persons who, unfortunately, perhaps, would say they had no other option, but it is still an illegal activity, and so the course of the law has to be implemented,” Minister Benn underscored.

“Our ministry has an enforcement arm, and they’re going to do their work, but contiguous to that and complementary to that is our community development unit that is engaging every householder, squatter, to examine their circumstances, and see how we can help to address the issue,” she stated.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn

The projects and regularisation efforts form part of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration’s broader commitment to deliver 40,000 housing units during its second term, while ensuring equitable and sustainable development across all regions.

These developments are part of the government’s continued efforts to expand homeownership opportunities and improve living conditions for Guyanese across the regions.