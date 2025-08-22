Wisroc gets new $138M fire station

To quickly respond to fire emergencies and protect lives and property, a new $138 million fire station has been commissioned in Wisroc, Region Ten.

Commissioning the facility on Wednesday, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn said the station delivers on the PPP/C government’s promise to improve emergency response and strengthen public safety across Guyana.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony during the commissioning of the new Wisroc Fire Station

The facility is furnished with advanced units and machinery to boost operational efficiency and personnel readiness.

Key design includes:

Training room

Emergency Medical Services office and storage room

IT department

Control room

Conference room

Waiting area

Senior and junior living quarters

New Wisroc Fire Station in Region Ten

With the upgrades, this new establishment will enhance firefighting services in the region, lending to public safety and awareness.

This comprehensive approach to enhancing the security sector and building a safer, more resilient Guyana is also evident in the investment in mini-firefighting vehicles and equipment for every community and Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) across the country.

The government also recently commissioned a new Command Operations Centre in the region.