Works on 300-megawatt plant at Wales moving apace – Min. Indar

Works on the major 300 megawatts natural gas-fired power plant at Wales, West Bank Demerara is rapidly moving apace, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar has said.

The minister made the disclosure while giving an update on the project during his recent address at the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) dinner.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar

“We are building a 300 megawatts plant at Wales, the site is already being developed, the material offload facility, the road into Wales is being constructed and the pipeline from offshore is coming in,” he disclosed.

Minister Indar noted that the onshore laying of pipelines from Crane to Wales has already been awarded.

When completed, the plant is expected to provide electricity at a fraction of the current cost and forms part of the gas-to-energy project.

With the many ongoing and completed infrastructural projects and the speed at which the country is being developed, Minister Indar said there is a greater energy demand, therefore, the plant will provide a reliable and stable supply of electricity.

This is in addition to what is already being provided by the Guyana Power and Light (GPL).

“Because of the speed of how the country is developing all of the warehouses that are being built, all of the factories that are being added, the new set of housing schemes, they put more demand on the use of electricity,” the minister added.

He also noted that another 33 megawatts will be developed in solar form in Essequibo, Linden, and Berbice.

