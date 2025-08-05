World-class healthcare coming closer to home for residents of Regions Two, Three

The new Lima Sands and De Kinderen Regional Hospitals are opening soon in Regions Two and Three, allowing residents to access quick and dependable healthcare services without having to travel as far as Georgetown to seek advanced medical care.

De Kinderen Regional Hospital

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony recently visited the construction sites of the new health facilities and announced that they are in their final stages of completion.

During his site visit, Minister Anthony interacted with the contractors, various health officials and staff at both hospitals.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, during a recent visit to Lima Sands Regional Hospital, Region Two

Key Features & Services of each hospital:

24-hour emergency and laboratory services

State-of-the-art imaging technologies, including CT scans, digital X-rays, ultrasound and other critical departments

Three surgical theatres

Specialised care units including an intensive care unit (ICU), high dependency unit (HDU), neonatal care, and outpatient clinics for various specialities

Capacity: 75 beds

Within the last two months, regional hospitals were commissioned at Enmore and Diamond in Region Four and Bath in Region Five, enhancing healthcare delivery and access for thousands of residents.

Other regional hospitals are being built at Moruca in Region One, Number 75 Village in Region Six, Kato in Region Eight and Lethem in Region Nine. These health institutions are expected to be operational by 2027, delivering quality medical care to the residents. The village of Kamarang in Region Seven will also benefit from the construction of a modern hospital.

In February, sod was turned for the modern $11.4 billion West Demerara Hospital, which will revolutionise healthcare delivery in Region Three.

Construction is moving to completion at an impressive rate on the first-of-its-kind Paediatric and Maternal Hospital at Goedverwagting along the East Coast corridor, which is scheduled to be opened by 2026. The 256-room facility will offer specialised healthcare to mothers and children.

With substantial investments, the government is building a robust, world-class healthcare system to deliver specialised medical services to every Guyanese citizen.