World Radio Day 2026 – Message by Minister Kwame McCoy

Today, as we join the international community in observing World Radio Day 2026, we celebrate one of humanity’s most enduring and democratic inventions, radio.

Radio is immediate, intimate, and resilient. Long before the digital age with livestreams and algorithms, hashtags and viral trends, radio carried the heartbeat of communities. To this day, it informs, educates, entertains, and in moments of national uncertainty, reassures.

In Guyana, radio has been a companion in the hinterland, a trusted voice in riverain communities, a source of connection for our diaspora, and a mirror reflecting the aspirations of our people.

Today, we pay homage to the trailblazers of the Guyanese broadcasting fraternity, and acknowledge the current generation of broadcasters including producers, technicians, news editors, announcers, talk show hosts, and field reporters, who carry the industry with discipline, courage, and a deep sense of civic responsibility. They understand that the microphone is an instrument of public trust. Across our regions, from coast to hinterland, they ensure that information flows, conversations happen, communities remain connected, and the nation is wholesomely entertained.

To the emerging generation of broadcasters, young communicators, podcasters, digital innovators, and media entrepreneurs, I say: the future is yours to shape. You stand at the intersection of tradition and transformation.

This year’s observance takes place against a backdrop of evolving media dynamics in Guyana. We are witnessing technological change, the convergence of traditional and digital platforms, and the expansion of voices across multiple channels. We are also witnessing the global rise of misinformation, disinformation and malicious narratives designed to erode trust in institutions and distort reality.

In this environment, claims are circulated alleging infringements on press freedom in Guyana. Let me state clearly and confidently: Guyana today enjoys one of the most liberal and enabling broadcast environments in its history.

Under consecutive People’s Progressive Party/Civic Governments, we have adopted an empowerment and facilitation approach to media development. Licensing processes have been regularised and expanded. Community radio has been strengthened. Private broadcasters operate across the country. Independent voices flourish on air and online. Criticism of government policies is aired daily, robustly and unapologetically.

Press freedom is not a slogan; it is a lived reality in Guyana. But freedom also carries responsibility. The Constitution protects freedom of expression while enshrining the responsibility to ensure that this freedom is exercised without malice, without incitement, and without the deliberate spread of falsehoods that can undermine individual and collective rights.

The Government’s role is not to stifle voices, but to safeguard a framework where freedom and responsibility coexist; where the airwaves are open and the national interest is protected; where critique is welcome and truth is paramount.

Guyana today stands on the cusp of historic transformation. Our country is navigating new socio-economic pathways driven by investments in energy, infrastructure, health, education, agriculture, technology, and regional development. Communities once on the margins are now integrated into the national growth agenda. Opportunities once unimaginable are now within reach.

In this transformative era, radio has new frontiers to explore. There are stories of innovation in the hinterland waiting to be told. There are young entrepreneurs redefining agriculture and technology. There are environmental stewardship initiatives deserving sustained coverage. There are regional development projects requiring public education and scrutiny. There are cultural narratives that must be preserved, even as we modernise.

Radio broadcasters are not passive observers of this journey. Through accurate reporting, balanced analysis, and community engagement, you shape public understanding and influence civic participation.

Today’s challenges are complex. Social media amplification can distort a single statement within minutes. Artificial intelligence can fabricate convincing falsehoods. In such a climate, the value of credible, ethical, professional radio journalism becomes even more pronounced.

The Government remains committed to supporting media development and ensuring that the broadcast landscape continues to evolve in a way that empowers rather than restricts. A confident nation does not fear free expression; it cultivates it within a framework of responsibility.

As we mark World Radio Day 2026, let us recommit to the highest ideals of the profession. Let us celebrate diversity of thought while rejecting deliberate misinformation. Let us champion press freedom while upholding ethical discipline. Let us embrace innovation while preserving the human connection that makes radio unique.

To every broadcaster across Guyana, know that your work matters. You are narrators of our national story. You are bridges between government and the governed, between regions and communities, between today and tomorrow.

On behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, I extend sincere appreciation to all members of the radio broadcast fraternity. May your voices continue to echo across our rivers, forests, coastlands, and communities—strengthening democracy, deepening unity, and advancing our collective destiny.

Happy World Radio Day 2026.

Thank you, and may God bless our beautiful nation, Guyana.