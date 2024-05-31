250 acres of Hotoquai farmlands to be developed to expand crop production – Pres. Ali

The government plans to develop some 250 acres of farmlands in Hotoquai, Region One, to expand agricultural production, making the Barima-Waini district a primary food source for Guyana.

During a community consultation in the Amerindian village on Friday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced the clearing and empoldering of the farmlands to support local farmers and communities.

“We want to see among these communities present here today, at least 50 acres of land in one central area, dedicated to pineapple [production]. We want to see 100 acres of land dedicated to plantain production,” the head of state urged the residents.

Additionally, the government will provide 4,000 pounds of ginger and 5,000 coconut seedlings to farmers to support the expansion of these crops.

President Ali addressed the issue of coconut supply shortages, especially during the dry season, and stressed the importance for it to be cultivated to meet the current market demands.

The administration will also be working with farmers to establish equitable pricing for their produce.

“We’re going to work with you on establishing a fair price and the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) will work on taking off the produce and bringing the produce to the market, especially now that we’re advancing our work in satisfying the CARICOM market,” President Ali said.

Furthermore, the government plans to launch a programme in Region One to achieve self-sufficiency in onion production, aiming to reduce import costs significantly.

The initiative is expected to bring about positive changes, fostering sustainability and resilience within the local communities.

In addition to these developments in Hotoquai, the government will also develop 500 acres of land in the Mabaruma district to expand cassava production, addressing the impact of the prolonged dry season on local farmers.

Meanwhile, addressing residents’ concerns about the impact of the dry season on crop production, President Ali assured them of immediate support by providing cassava, ginger, plantain, and yam planting materials.

President Ali’s two-day outreach also included engagements with the villages of Waramuri, Karaburi, and White Water in the Moruca sub-district on Thursday.

He will also be meeting with residents of Canal Bank and Arakaka.

During these meetings, he announced plans for large-scale citrus cultivation in Santa Rosa Village and significant investments in the sub-region’s high-value crop production, focusing on coffee, coconut, and breadfruit.

Accompanying President Ali were the Ministers of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, and Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, along with other technical officers from various ministries.

