300 health facilities to connect to Starlink by June to boost telemedicine

Approximately 300 health facilities across Guyana are expected to be connected to Starlink by June 2025, enhancing telemedicine services nationwide.

The announcement was made by Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, during a graduation exercise in Lethem, Region Nine, last Saturday.

The equipment used for telemedicine

Starlink, a satellite-operated internet constellation, is being utilised to improve healthcare delivery, particularly in remote areas.

Currently, 53 telemedicine sites are connected to Starlink, with plans to expand to 85 by year-end and exceed 100 by 2025.

“Because we are collaborating with the Prime Minister’s office which provides the Starlink connection to government agencies, we are hoping that at least 300 health facilities across the country will be connected by June of next year,” the minister stated.

He added that the ultimate goal is to equip nearly all health facilities in every region with telemedicine capabilities.

This cutting-edge technology enables efficient and wide-reaching healthcare services, particularly in hinterland regions. It allows health professionals in remote areas to consult with their counterparts in the city, aiding in patient diagnoses and treatment decisions.

A telemedicine site in Guns Village, Region Nine

Telemedicine facilitates real-time sharing of medical data, enabling remote professionals to observe the same details as on-site staff and issue electronic medical transfers where necessary.

Minister Anthony encouraged incoming healthcare workers to embrace these advancements.

“So, I hope that these new people who are now coming into the health sector know how to use a computer. If you don’t, we will work with you and train you on how to use it because it is very important,” Minister Anthony said.

Telemedicine was launched in 2022 in several hinterland communities including Nappi, Yupukari, and Masakenari. It is playing a pivotal role in transforming Guyana’s healthcare system, bridging the gap between the hinterland and the coastland.

