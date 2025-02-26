51 new wells for Region One this year – Minister Croal

Plans are underway to drill 51 new wells in Region One to provide potable water to residents.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal has emphasised the government’s proactive approach to expanding water supply systems and enhancing water quality for more communities.

He made these remarks last Saturday at the flag-raising ceremony for Guyana’s 55th Republic Anniversary at the Mabaruma Settlement Ground.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal

Minister Croal noted that 24 wells will benefit Mabaruma alone this year, and an additional 15 wells are planned for Moruca.

Wells will be dug in villages such as Red Hill, Barima Koriabo, Barimanobo, Thomas Hill, Wainaina, Hosororo, Sebai, Imbotero, and Smith Creek.

Wells under construction at Chinese Landing, Waikrebi and Barama River in Kokerite are at various phases.

The well recently completed at Yarakita provides clean water to 40 per cent of the community.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal conducting a site visit to Yarakita’s well in October 2024

The government has spent over $5 billion to drill over 100 wells since 2020, delivering clean and safe water to thousands of hinterland residents. A total of $2.2 billion has been earmarked in 2025 to boost this effort.

“The government therefore remains committed to providing sustainable water solutions as access to clean water is not a privilege but a fundamental right,” the housing and water minister stated.

These efforts will result in the government achieving 100 per cent potable water coverage by year-end.

