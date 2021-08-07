$7.1M for rehab of Monkey Mountain bridge, foot trail

Residents of Monkey Mountain and nearby communities in Region Eight will soon be able to access the bridge and foot trail to Mountain Foot, which are set for $7.1 million repairs.

Of that sum, $3.9million would be used to rehabilitate the bridge and $3.3 million the foot trail.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall MP

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall MP witnessed the contract signing between Toshao of Monkey Mountain, Mr. Lincoln Abraham Singh and the Regional Administration, during a recent visit to the community.

He was accompanied by Members of Parliament, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai and Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony.

Toshao of Monkey Mountain, Mr. Lincoln Abraham Singh signing the $7.1 million contract

Minister Dharamlall said the rehabilitation work would not only enhance residents’ lives, but create jobs. This is in keeping with the Government’s manifesto promise to create employment and boost the region’s and the country’s economy.

“Our Government has committed to ensuring that we provide better physical development in different areas in every village, which is why these infrastructural works are set to commence soon.

“I can assure you that more resources for development will come to this community, among others in this Region,” he said.

A section of the gathering in Monkey Mountain, Region Eight

Bearing this in mind, Minister Dharamlall urged the Toshao to ensure that quality work is delivered to the community. He also encouraged the contractor to make use of local materials for the work.

The Minister also said he expects the projects to start soon.

“We expect quality work from you, but I want to also encourage residents to monitor these works, to make sure it is done in a way that you will be satisfied with.”

Additionally, Minister Dharamlall committed to employing six more persons as Community Enhancement Workers (CEWs) to ensure that the community’s infrastructure is preserved.

The CEWs work complement’s the village council’s and by extension, the Administration’s efforts to develop the community and the country as a whole. The CEWs are managed under the Community Infrastructure Improvement Project (CIIP), which began in 2014. The project’s mandated was changed in 2015 to decentralise resources to the Local Democratic Organs.

The CIIP also enables Neighbourhood Democratic Councils to provide services to communities, and to encourage citizens to pay their rates and taxes to facilitate the development.