Acarai-Corentyne corridor discovered as a premier area for biodiversity conservation

The Acarai-Corentyne corridor situated in Southern Guyana, has been uncovered as a premier destination for biodiversity conservation, marking a significant achievement in Guyana’s conservation efforts.

This is according to the preliminary findings of a rapid inventory conducted in November month, led by the Protected Areas Commission (PAC), and the Field Museum, a world-renowned organisation which specialises in various fields, alongside local experts.

Foreign Secretary and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Protected Areas Commission, PAC

The comprehensive inventory, including species lists, habitat maps, photographs, was produced, detailing recommendations for the nation’s future conservation efforts.

Speaking during the finding’s presentation at Umana Yana on Monday, Foreign Secretary and PAC Chairman Robert Persaud, highlighted the corridor as key in biodiversity and watershed conservation.

“…The results of this inventory will be used to inform management strategies and will support Guyana’s broader Low Carbon Development Strategy goals, such as protecting biodiversity and mitigating climate change,” Persaud emphasised.

Notably, the undertaking was conceptualised before 2014, recognising the region’s untouched rainforests and unique fauna, he further underscored.

According to him, this crucial assessment culminates from three years of extensive work between the Government of Guyana and the Field Museum.

“What’s most exciting about this project is not just the science, but its potential to shape the future of conservation in this region, ensuring that it continues to thrive for generations to come,” he further underlined.

Lesley de Souza, Lead Conservation Scientist from the Field Museum

Meanwhile, according to Lesley de Souza, Lead Conservation Scientist on the team, the massive untouched ecology has the potential to position Guyana as a global model for biodiversity conservation.

Findings and recommendations

Extensive research was conducted on plant, fish, amphibian, reptile, bird, and mammal communities, identifying species and habitats that are mostly significant for conservation.

The almost 1.3 million-hectare of virgin forests, creeks and mountains boasts ancient weathered soils and minimal sedimentation in rivers.

Additionally, the water systems were found to be extremely pure, highlighting the importance of maintaining vegetation to prevent erosion and sedimentation.

Some of the scientists of Field Museum who partnered with local experts to conduct the research

Notably, the intact forest is a mix of Amazonian and Guiana Shield species, containing high biomass and carbon stocks, that are essential for Guyana’s carbon credit programme.

The waterways also provide vital habitats for unique species and are essential to local indigenous cultures and livelihoods.

Based on the recommendations, the region is of ecological value and is a biodiversity hotspot with intact ecosystems, underscoring the need for swift conservation actions. The researchers also emphasised the importance of engaging local communities in sustainable management and decision-making processes, as they are intrinsically link with ecosystem.

Foreign Secretary and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Protected Areas Commission, PAC

