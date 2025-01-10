Budget 2025 rooted in addressing community issues, tax reform for hard workers – PPP GS

The much-anticipated national fiscal plan for 2025 is deeply rooted in addressing community issues, that were raised by citizens during the government’s extensive engagements held across the nation, last year.

Dr Bharrat Jagdeo emphasised this point, noting that these interactions are characterised by direct communication between citizens and government officials.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

The PPP’s General Secretary noted that while strides were made in community development, more focus will be placed to address areas that were historically neglected, in 2025.

“In the five years under APNU, all the investments that we had made in community roads, just disappeared. We were going back to the past; no focus on building community roads and they were all falling apart,” he reminded reporters.

Over the past years, over 4,000 kilometres have been paved, a stark improvement compared to the last five-years. This progress will continue this year, as additional resources will be earmarked for this purpose.

Addressing criticisms on the massive spending on infrastructure, Jagdeo stated, “That’s because we listen to people. Those who think we’re spending too much money on fixing these roads, that came from the people, and not just here on the coastland but in every region.”

Jagdeo further relayed that monies are proposed to ensure additional residents across Guyana, have access to improved health facilities, with adequate seating and enhanced infrastructure.

The initiative to rehabilitate community grounds, including in Georgetown and other regions will continue, with more resources earmarked.

Waste disposal and management

Another aspect of community development that will be prioritised, includes improving garbage collection and disposal systems, with significant resources to be allocated to Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDCs) and municipalities.

Jagdeo elaborated further, noting that resources will be earmarked to address issues of cemetery maintenance and waste infrastructure.

Previously, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali disclosed that addressing this environmental issue, will form part of the national budget.

Tax reform

Touching briefly on fiscal incentives, the general secretary revealed a tax reform initiative, that seeks to reward individuals who work harder, by allowing them to retain more of their incomes.

According to him, this approach will increase disposable income for both public and private sector workers.

Over the past four years, the public sector income has grown by $100 million since 2020, and tax reductions have ensured more disposable income is placed into the hands of Guyanese.

Support for the vulnerable

Key to budget 2025, includes support for the individuals who contributed to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) but did not meet the 750-contribution threshold required for pension. A massive $10 billion will be allocated this year, to provide a one-off cash grant to these individuals.

“These are just some key elements of our principles that will guide the 2025 budget…. we have been addressing them (issues) but an enhanced focus on addressing a lot of these issues,” Dr Jagdeo underscored.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh has designated Friday, January 17 as budget day, where the government’s fiscal proposals for the year will be presented.

Prioritizing these aspects of development demonstrates the government’s commitment to addressing citizens’ concerns comprehensively, while promoting economic and social growth.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

